Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan will take on his former team, Wisconsin, as the Fighting Irish travel to do battle with the Badgers in Madison on Saturday, September 25.

The Irish sit at 3-0 on the season, but it hasn’t exactly been a comfortable ride. They survived a bad Florida State team in overtime, outlasted Toledo 32-29, and beat Purdue 27-13 in a closer game than the final score indicated.

Still, this is a solid and successful team that has won 13 of their last 15 games going back to last season. Regression was expected this season as they returned only nine starters to the playoff team from a year ago. The offensive line has been especially vulnerable and is experiencing multiple injuries during the season. In all, the vaunted running game from a year ago has disappeared — they’re averaging only 2.9 yards per rush on the season.

The issues along both sides of the line may prove to be a problem here against the Badgers, who are consistently excellent in that facet of the game. Wisconsin should be especially rested and at their most physical on Saturday, as they’re coming off a bye week and walked all over Eastern Michigan 34-7 the week before.

The issue for Wisconsin is that Graham Mertz hasn’t proven capable of consistently beating defenses when needed. Wisconsin will hope that they won’t need to rely on him this game, as they’ll turn to the running game and back Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi (265 yards through two games) to keep the chains moving.

The Badgers’ only loss on the season came against a very good Penn State team, who proved their worth again last week in a victory over Auburn. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has eked out narrow victories against subpar competition that has aged poorly — Toledo crashed and burned last week against Colorado State, while Florida State was blown out by Wake Forest.

We’ll take the home team coming off the bye.

Pick: Wisconsin -5.5