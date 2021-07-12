Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic Wins it All

Novak Djokovic took down Matteo Berrettini in four sets on Sunday as he won Wimbledon and has now won all three grand slams so far this year. He’s now looking to go for the Calendar Year Grand Slam, something that has not been done more than two or three times in history.

The Golden Slam includes the Olympics, which are coming up in a couple of weeks, but Djokovic to win Wimbledon was +165 at the open. It did move a lot in his favor once Rafael Nadal decided to opt out of Wimbledon. Once those odds flipped for the U. S. Open markets, that’s when you know you missed your mark. He opened at -115, however, it was +105 before Djokovic won at Wimbledon yesterday. Now it’s at -115. It was even +105 right after he captured that Wimbledon title.

Now you’re seeing most of the betting handle coming in on Novak and it’s -115. Although there is not a plus price next to Novak Djokovic at the moment, -115, is not a bad number. Obviously, you have to wait and see the draw.

We know that hard court is a little bit harder for people to win on because it opens up the field in ways that grass and clay do not. That said, this is going to be a number you continue to see get longer and longer by the time we get closer to the U. S. Open at the end of August.

If Novak goes on a roll and his draw is favorable, then his -115 could become -200 very quickly by the time we get to the U. S. Open Major Championship next month.