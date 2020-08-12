Nuggets vs Clippers Betting Odds, Preview and Predictions

NBA action continues in Orlando, FL Wednesday night as the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers wrap up the night’s slate of four games.

Let’s take a closer look at where the value is at in this one.

Money Line

Los Angeles Clippers: -198

Denver Nuggets: +166

Spread

Los Angeles Clippers -4.5: -110

Denver Nuggets +4.5: -110

No Total Listed at Time of Publication

Key Points to Consider

Outlook: The Clippers are playing just .500 ball in the bubble, but still remain one of the favorites to win the title this season. A win Wednesday night locks up the No. 2 seed for them; Denver, on the other hand, can still move up in the standings if they do win their remaining game(s) and get lucky with a Clippers loss to OKC.

Future Impact: The Clippers have yet to have big man Montrezl Harrel in the lineup. He’s averaging close to 19 points and 7-plus rebounds off the bench, and will without a doubt be a major factor in the playoffs. Just not Wednesday night.

Growing Up: Michael Porter Jr. has been on a roll recently, putting up 30 points and 15 rebounds after a 37-point, 12-rebound performance. He’s shooting the ball well, active on defense, and just might be the team’s most productive player in the bubble so far. In six bubble games, he’s averaging 23.8 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per on 56.8% shooting from the field.

Porter is projected to finish Wednesday night’s game with 13 points on 52% shooting.

Projected Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is projected to finish with 22 points on 50% shooting, along with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal.

Nikola Jokic is projected to finish with 15 points on 54% shooting, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Analyst’s Pick

Denver to cover.

Two-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick. Denver, on average, actually wins over 50% of simulations, suggesting some value on taking the points. There’s some movement Wednesday morning, though, so move fast.

