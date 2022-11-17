Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Ohio State is 10-2-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 66.3 points per game which has been on average 3 points over the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Maryland is 6-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.7 points per game which has been on average 1.5 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Ohio State and Maryland average 61.5 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Ohio State is 5-6-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 15.5 points per game which has been on average 2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Maryland is 8-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 3.2 points per game which has been on average 3.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Ohio State and Maryland average -6.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 21.3 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.