Ohio State vs. Indiana Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Ohio State (91.4%) vs. Indiana (8.7%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Ohio St. -21 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Ohio State (5-1) looks to add to their playoff resume as they head to Bloomington to do battle with the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4) in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday, October 23.

The Buckeyes are on an absolute tear, winning their past three games by a combined score of 177 to 37. The offense is humming under quarterback CJ Stroud, averaging 48.5 points per game on the season (2nd in the country). All eyes remain on the defense, where they haven’t been tested since changing the responsibilities of the defensive coaching staff.

Indiana appears ill-equipped to take advantage of any perceived weaknesses in the Buckeyes’ defense. The Hoosiers are averaging only 22.3 points per game, 107th in the country. Even with a new quarterback in Jack Tuttle under center, they found little success last week against Michigan State, throwing for only 188 yards on 52 attempts. Tuttle averaged only 3.6 yards per attempt on the day; not a mark conducive to winning football games.

It’s been quite the fall back down to earth for Indiana following a 6-2 season a year ago under coach Tom Allen. Expectations were high after returning a lot of experience, but those expectations have quickly been swept under the rug after zero wins against Power 5 competition in four attempts.

Indiana is only 1-6 ATS in its past 19 games, while Ohio State has won 11 straight on the road. In recent memory, the Buckeyes have had little trouble dispatching the Hoosiers, winning 10 straight in the head-to-head.

Expect Ohio State to keep rolling.