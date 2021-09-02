Ohio State vs. Minnesota Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Coming off a 52-24 loss in the 2020 National Championship Game to Alabama, Ohio State will look to reload on the road back to the playoffs. They return only 12 starters from a season ago but are talented enough everywhere to expect to continue improving on Ryan Day’s 23-2 record with the school. In the first week of the season, they won’t be given an easy win to break in the new starters as they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers in a Big Ten conference game for Week 1.

With Justin Fields off to the Chicago Bears, the Buckeyes will welcome redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud as their new signal-caller. He’ll have an embarrassment of riches to throw to, with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson returning after producing 93 catches, 1,452 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns a year ago. With the wealth of four and five stars in the receiving room, Stroud’s transition as the starter should be made easier. They’ll look to test a Minnesota defense that allowed over 30 points a season ago.

This is a big year for P.J. Fleck. The Gophers began last season in embarrassing fashion at the hands of Michigan and lost to Maryland in overtime. Throughout the season, however, they were derailed especially hard by COVID, injuries, and scheduling changes. Was the 11-2 finish in 2019 or the 3-4 finish in 2020 a more accurate reflection of where this program is headed under Fleck? The good news is that they return 20 starters (10 on both sides of the ball) and showed marked improvement toward the end of last season, especially defensively.

After relying heavily on the run game in 2020 (43.1 rushing attempts to only 24.8 passing attempts per game), it may prove difficult for Minnesota to move the chains on the ground against an Ohio State defensive front that allowed only 97.9 rushing yards per game on 3.4 yards per rush.

Despite breaking in so many new players, Ohio State is expected to remain at the top of the Big Ten conference again this year. This team will click at some point in the season (they always do), but will they be firing on all cylinders in Week 1? The Buckeyes are 5-1 ATS in their past six games in September, so recent history would look upon them favorably.