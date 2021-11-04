Ohio State vs. Nebraska Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Ohio State (81%) vs. Nebraska (19%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Nebraska +475 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Ohio St. -15 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Ohio State (7-1) looks to continue marching toward a potential playoff spot as it heads to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) in Big Ten play on Saturday, November 6.

Things didn’t go very smoothly for Ohio State last week against Penn State, but the Buckeyes found the 33-24 victory and are intent on winning out over the rest of their schedule to strengthen their playoff resume. While they appeared to catch fire after the Oregon loss, it’s worth mentioning that they didn’t exactly face a murderer’s row of opponents. Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers, Maryland, and Indiana won’t be scaring the socks off anyone.

Nebraska sits at just 3-6 on the season and doesn’t appear to be much of a threat at first, but this is still a decent team that has remained competitive. This season, all six of the Cornhuskers’ losses have come by only one score, while the three wins have all come in blowout fashion. That being said, it’s hard to rely on a Scott Frost-led team with Adrian Martinez at quarterback. The up-and-down dual-threat quarterback threw four interceptions against Purdue a week ago, playing a deciding factor in the 28-23 loss.

Ohio State’s rush defense has been on fire, holding each of its past three opponents to 56 rushing yards or less and all of them below two yards per carry. If they’re able to stifle a Cornhuskers’ rushing attack averaging over 200 yards per game, this one could get ugly in a hurry. Martinez is dangerous when running hot, but he’s too volatile to rely on if the rushing attack isn’t working.

This Nebraska team is better than their record indicates, and Ohio State has mostly beaten up on cupcake opponents. The Cornhuskers are actually gaining 6.7 yards per player offensively while limiting teams to 5.0 yards per play defensively.

We’ll target the total here. Ohio State has been able to put up a bevy of points on just about any team they’ve faced, and there are still problems defensively that will show up once the competition increases.

Pick: Over 64.5