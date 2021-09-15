Ohio vs. Louisiana Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

The Ohio Bobcats will look to bounce back after two straight disappointing losses to begin the season. They began with a 29-9 loss to Syracuse in which they didn’t show much offensively and followed that up in Week 2 with a home loss against an FCS school, Duquesne.

It’s not the start they were hoping for in the post-Frank Solich era after the longtime coach stepped down this offseason to focus on his health. The program was a model of consistency under Solich, who compiled a 115-82 record as coach from 2005 to 2020. Losing to an FCS school in the home opener is a telling sign that the consistency under Solich may be on thin ice under new leadership.

Step number one will be improving an offense that has limped out of the gates and is averaging only 326 total yards per game despite a respectable 6.0 yards per play. They’ll be led by quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a dual-threat and brother of Bobcat legend Nathan Rourke, who played at the school from 2017 to 2019.

They’ll have their hands full in this matchup against a Louisiana team that returns 19 starters to a team that finished 10-1 a season ago. The Ragin’ Cajuns have stumbled a bit to start the season, losing 38-18 to Texas and narrowly edging an FCS school, Nicholls State, 27-24.

Look for Louisiana to keep the ball on the ground here against a Bobcat defense that allowed 293 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to Syracuse in Week 1. That’s the style of football that the Ragin’ Cajuns want to play under coach Billy Napier, and they should have success doing that in this one against an overmatched Ohio defensive front. It’s a wide spread to expect the Cajuns to cover, given the fact that they’re not a team that routinely lights up the scoreboard, but they should win this one with relative ease if they play their game.

Still, it’s too many points to lay with a team that is struggling and has never looked to run up the score. The model likes Ohio to cover, and that’s the way to look with a spread this high.