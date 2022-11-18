BETTING NCAA NCAAF
11:24 AM, November 18, 2022

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Oklahoma Sooners Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

#24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) @ Oklahoma Sooners (5-5)

Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma State Cowboys  Open +5.5   -110   O 67.5   -110   +205  
 Current +7.5   -120   66.5   -110   +220  
Oklahoma Sooners  Open -5.5   -110   U 67.5   -110   -255  
 Current -7.5   -102   66.5   -110   -275  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 14 road games over the last 2 seasons, Oklahoma State is 4-10-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.1 points per game which has been on average 3.8 points under the line for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Oklahoma is 9-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.4 points per game which has been on average 1.1 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma average 56.8 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 9.7 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 14 road games over the last 2 seasons, Oklahoma State is 10-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -0.1 points per game which has been on average 0.6 points better than the spread for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Oklahoma is 7-8-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 15.6 points per game which has been on average 0.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma average 7.9 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.4 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.