Oklahoma State vs. Boise State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Oklahoma will put their 2-0 record on the line Saturday night at they travel to Boise to take on the Broncos.

Although 2-0, the Cowboys’ record is somewhat misleading. They’re winning the total yardage battle on the season by a slim 345.5 to 342.5 average. That’s a slim margin considering they’ve played an FCS school and Tulsa in their first two matchups.

The offense looked abysmal against Tulsa, compiling only 322 total yards and failing to establish an effective running game for the second straight game. Their first score of the game didn’t come until 4:05 minutes were left on the clock in the first half. They likely would have lost the game if not for a 98-yard kick return by running back LD Brown in the fourth quarter.

The good news is that the defense looks solid for the second straight season after returning eight starters on that side of the ball. They’ll be tested here by a Broncos offense looking to take an offensive leap in the first year under offensive coordinator Tim Plough after they struggled on that side of the ball a year ago.

Plough led some of the most dangerous offenses at the FCS level over the last few years at UC Davis, but early returns have been mixed with the Broncos. Although the final score in a 36-31 loss to UCF in the opener looks close, it’s very misleading — Boise was outgained 573 to 283 in total yards in that contest.

Both teams have had minor struggles to start the season, but Boise has far fewer question marks at this point in the season. It’s to be determined if the Oklahoma State offense will ever take off under quarterback Spencer Sanders without playmakers at the skill positions they’ve become accustomed to under Mike Gundy.

We’re riding with the home team in this one.

The Pick: Boise State -3.5