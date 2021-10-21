Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

One of the premier matchups of Week 8 in college football action occurs in the Big 12, where the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0) head to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (4-2).

It may be a relatively slow weekend in college football, but this matchup between two impressive Big 12 teams is a fun handicap. First, you have the Cowboys fresh off three straight wins against ranked teams at the time. They’ve done nothing but take care of business against the teams lining up in front of them and look to make a run as a Big 12 contender.

Secondly, you have the Cyclones — picked by many to finish near the top of the Big 12 at the beginning of the season but left to dry after losses to Iowa and Baylor. Still, this is a dangerous veteran team returning a wealth of experience from a 9-3 team a year ago.

One key matchup to watch will be Iowa State running back Breece Hall against this stout Oklahoma State front seven. One of the top running backs in the country, Hall has rushed for over 100 yards in four straight games. He’s really caught fire lately, rushing for a whopping 510 yards and six touchdowns in his last three games. As if that wasn’t enough, he also has a receiving touchdown in that span.

The Cowboys have one of the top rushing defenses in the entire country, allowing only 98.8 yards per game on 3.0 yards per carry. If they can contain Hall, they have a very real chance at pulling off the victory.

Iowa State has been nearly invincible in October, going 16-2 ATS in their past 18 games played in the month.