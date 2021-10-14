Oklahoma State vs. Texas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Oklahoma State vs. Texas

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Texas Longhorns (4-2) look to rebound after a heartbreaking loss in the Red River Showdown as they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) on Saturday, October 16.

Texas has been impressive in the first year under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, sitting at 4-2 both straight up and against the spread. Still, they have to be left wanting more after leading Oklahoma 41-23 a week ago before blowing the lead and the game entirely.

The switch to Casey Thompson at quarterback has paid immediate dividends for the Longhorns. They’ve averaged 52 points per game in his four games as the starter. Running back Bijan Robinson (958 yards from scrimmage, 10 TDs) is arguably the best back in the country, and true freshman Xavier Worthy (261 yards, 2 TDs against Oklahoma last week) gives this offense an explosive element to complement the run game. Simply put, this is one of the best offenses in the country.

They’ll face a stiff test here against a good Oklahoma State defense allowing only 18.6 points per game. They’ve really limited opposing teams’ running game, allowing only 91 rushing yards per game on 2.8 yards per carry. That should help them keep this game close, although the Longhorns present a challenge they have yet to face in 2021.

This is an obvious letdown spot for Texas after such a heartbreaking loss. They have to turn right back around and face the 12th ranked team in the country, so they’ll have no time to lick their wounds.

The Cowboys haven’t been pretty, but they keep games close and have thus far managed to find the win behind a solid defense. We’ll take the points with Oklahoma State.

Pick: Oklahoma State +4.5