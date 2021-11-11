Oklahoma vs. Baylor Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Likely needing to win out to have a chance at the playoffs, Oklahoma (9-0) will need to bring its “A” game as they head to Waco to take on Baylor (7-2).

Things haven’t always been smooth for the Sooners, but here they stand at 9-0. Three weeks ago, they were held scoreless in the first half by lowly Kansas and needed a late rally to survive. In the second weekend of October, they faced a 35-17 deficit to Texas in the Red River Showdown before rallying again late. Throw in one-score wins over West Virginia, Nebraska, and Tulane, and the fan base will tell you that things have been far too close for comfort.

The Bears have been arguably the most improved team in college football since last year, flipping its record from 2-7 to 7-2. Head coach Dave Aranda’s name has already been floated around for different programs in a potential move, but this team seems dedicated and focused on the task at hand. Last week’s slip-up to TCU is undoubtedly a step back, but that was a tricky sandwich scheduling spot with games against Texas and Oklahoma as the bookends. It’s also worth noting that TCU inserted Chandler Morris at quarterback, who completely changed the way that offense operated. The switch caught Baylor off guard, but it still held close, falling by two points.

The model likes Oklahoma in this spot. While I can’t fully endorse that side, I’m also not putting in a recommendation for Baylor. Oklahoma should be returning to health, especially in the secondary, so improvements should be expected after a few disastrous outings in the middle of the schedule. That being said, the Sooners have played a lot of one-score games, and this one is also expected to be back-and-forth.