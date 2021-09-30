Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) look to avenge last year’s loss as they travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1).

In one of the most shocking results of 2020, the Wildcats went into Norman and toppled the Sooner 38-35. Revenge will be on the mind of the Sooners, who have their sights set on the playoffs in 2021 and can’t afford to stumble here.

Both teams are off to an underwhelming start in conference play. The Sooners sit at 2-0 in conference games but have squeaked out two wins in a 23-16 victory over Nebraska and a 16-13 nailbiter over West Virginia last week. The Wildcats managed only 260 yards of total offense last week as they fell to Oklahoma State 31-20 in their conference opener.

The offensive results are not what’s come to be expected out of Lincoln Riley-coached teams in Norman, and things got to the point last week where the home crowd started calling for the benching of quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of backup Caleb Williams.

They’ll look to get back on track here against a good Wildcats defense allowing only 330 yards of total offense per game on 5.1 yards per play.

The good news for the Sooners is that the defense has really come together, and they should be able to lean on an aggressive defensive front to cause problems for a team struggling to find answers at quarterback. Both Will Howard and Jaren Lewis saw time under center last week for Kansas State, but neither has completed 55% of their passes or averaged over 7.0 yards per attempt.

Expect Oklahoma to stifle this Wildcats offense while finding enough out of a thus far dormant offense to cover. The model loves Oklahoma in this spot, so that’s the way we’ll look.