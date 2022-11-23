Old Dominion Monarchs vs. South Alabama Jaguars Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Old Dominion is 5-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.3 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points under the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, South Alabama is 5-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 46.4 points per game which has been on average 7 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Old Dominion and South Alabama average 48.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.4 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Old Dominion is 7-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -6.3 points per game which has been on average 6 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, South Alabama is 5-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 8.2 points per game which has been on average 3.3 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Old Dominion and South Alabama average 7.3 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 8.7 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.