Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson Betting Preview and Insights
Zachary Cook
One of the New Year’s Six Bowls is set to feature the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl.
Last year’s Orange Bowl saw the Georgia Bulldogs thump the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 en route to their National Championship victory. The Orange Bowl originated in 1935 and has been played annually since.
Orange Bowl Game Information
Date: Friday, December 30, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium How To Watch: ESPN Record: Tennessee (10-2), Clemson (11-2)
Clemson finished the regular season with victories in three of their last five games, which set back their National Championship aspirations. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered an injury in their second last game of the regular season, evaporating the Vols’ hopes of being in the College Football Playoff. Still, these are two robust college football programs. The Tigers are listed as 5.5-point favorites, which makes sense considering Hooker’s absence. The Volunteers were strong against the spread, finishing with a 9-3 record. In addition, the overs hit in seven of 12 matchups. Looking at the Tigers, they concluded with a 7-6 record ATS, with overs hitting in seven of 13 games.
Both offenses have explosive playmakers, while the defenses are susceptible to allowing points. That means this matchup has the makings of a high-scoring affair, highlighted by the total set at 63.5. If Hooker were suiting up for Tennessee, you’d have more confidence in the Volunteers’ offense. Under Dabo Swinney, the Tigers have one of the more elite programs, and there’s enough talent to give bettors confidence in laying the points. Only one of the last five Orange Bowls has seen the contest conclude with a single-digit deficit, indicating value with the favorite. There’s also merit in expecting the defenses to struggle, so siding with the over 63.5 should be something bettors consider.
Tennessee Volunteers Insights:
Cedric Tillman (TEN) has 15 receiving touchdowns since the 2021 season – tied for sixth-most of Qualified Power Five Wide Receivers.
Cedric Tillman (TEN) has caught six touchdown passesin the 4th quartersince last season – most among Power Five Receivers
No. 6 Tennessee is 6-1 (.600) when converting 55% or more of its red zone chances into touchdowns – tied for 13th-best among Power Five Teams; Average: .443
Cedric Tillman (TEN) has averaged 19.2 yards per reception (404 yards/21 catches) in the 4th quartersince last season – second best among Power Five Skill Players; Average: 11.8
Clemson Tigers Insights:
No. 10 Clemson has allowed 27 TDsin the red zonesince last season – tied for third best in FBS; Average: 2.1
B.T. Potter (CLE) has 4.5 touchbacksthis season – tied for fourth best among FBS Kickers; Average: 1.6
No. 10 Clemson has tackled opponents for a loss on 22 of 90 rushing attempts (24% TFL%) in the red zonesince last season – fourth best in FBS; Average: 15%.
Davis Allen (CLE) has 14 receptionson 3rd downsince last season – tied for eighth most among Power Five Tight Ends
No. 10 Clemson has tackled opponents for a loss on 76 of 330 rushing attempts (23% TFL%) this season – third best in FBS; Average: 16%.
