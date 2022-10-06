Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 14 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon is 5-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 59.2 points per game which has been on average 0 points under the line for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona is 5-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.4 points per game which has been on average 4 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Oregon and Arizona average 54.8 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 15.2 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 14 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon is 5-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -7.6 points per game which has been on average 7.8 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona is 6-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -10.2 points per game which has been on average 4 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Oregon and Arizona average -1.3 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 12.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.