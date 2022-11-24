BETTING NCAA NCAAF
03:58 PM, November 24, 2022

Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

#10 Oregon Ducks (9-2) @ #22 Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

Date: Nov. 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Oregon Ducks  Open -7   -105   O 56.5   -110   -166  
 Current -3.5   -104   56.5   -114   -166  
Oregon State Beavers  Open +7   -115   U 56.5   -110   +138  
 Current +3.5   -118   56.5   -106   +138  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 16 road games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon is 5-11-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 59.6 points per game which has been on average 0.5 points under the line for those games.

In 17 home games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon State is 8-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.2 points per game which has been on average 2.2 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Oregon and Oregon State average 57.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.6 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 16 road games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon is 7-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.3 points per game which has been on average 5.7 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 17 home games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon State is 3-14-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 12.6 points per game which has been on average 7.8 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Oregon and Oregon State average 7.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.5 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.