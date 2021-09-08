Oregon vs. Ohio State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The marquee matchup of Week 2 sees the Oregon Ducks traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s a massive game with clear playoff implications, as both teams are the favorite to take home their respective conference titles. Both teams looked unexpectedly mortal in their Week 1 matchups and needed second-half surges to overcome difficulty — the Buckeyes over Minnesota and the Ducks over Fresno State.

Buckeye signal-caller C.J. Stroud took a while to settle in during his first career start, but it was clear to see that he’s an immensely talented player that will lead a dangerous offense. His 22.6 yards per completion are evidence that they’ll look to pound the ball on the ground frequently and then hit deep shots through the air once the defense starts to creep up toward the line of scrimmage. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson may be the best receiving duo in college football, and the Ducks secondary will have their hands full after the two combined for 197 yards and three scores against the Golden Gophers.

The Ducks appear to be limping into this matchup after narrowly securing a 31-24 win over Fresno State in Week 1 while losing their star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux to injury in the first quarter. His status remains unclear for this one, but even if he is any less than 100%, it will be a massive blow for the Ducks — he’s considered by many to be the best defensive player in all of college football.

The Ducks will need to have more success on the ground if they hope to come away victorious (or even with a cover) in this one. Running backs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye combined for 138 yards against the Bulldogs but accomplished that on 31 carries. That’s an underwhelming performance against a Mountain West team that allowed 212.3 rushing yards per game a year ago.

The Buckeyes’ biggest weakness defensively in Week 1 was on the ground, as they allowed over 200 yards to Minnesota. It was a significant step back for a team that allowed only 97.9 rushing yards per game on 3.4 yards per carry a season ago. This unit should be expected to show immediate improvement. Otherwise, they’re on upset alert.

Columbus will be rocking for this matchup, and the Buckeyes should have a significant home-field advantage while also being the much more explosive team. They’re the rightful favorite, but it’s still tough to lay two touchdowns on a team coming off a shaky Week 1 matchup and breaking in a new quarterback.