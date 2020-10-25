Our Model’s Favorite Week 7 NFL Player Props

There are a few Week 7 matchups that could really bring in the points, and the SportsGrid model is highlighting those this week. Games in New Orleans and Arizona could be offensive feasts, while we’ll focus on a player who will look to take advantage of a matchup with the Falcons.



Let’s get it going:



Saints QB Drew Brees



Brees’s FanDuel passing yards total is 269.50, but SportsGrid has him at 289.50.



I know what you’re thinking: No Michael Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders has a recipe for disaster written all over it for Brees. Well, he has hit that over twice in the past four weeks, and one of those misses saw him throw for 288 yards in a loss to the Packers in Week 3.



While Sanders is a reliable target and has over 200 yards between the Saints’ last two games, he will not be as big of a miss as Thomas. New Orleans can cope without him, as the Saints’ receiving corps still has plenty of speed and athleticism and is operating in Sean Payton’s offense.



The matchup against the Panthers is also a perfect one for New Orleans. Carolina’s pass defense has been solid this season, but with how well former Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater has been playing this season, this game has the potential to be of the high-scoring variety.



Brees may have lost some of his arm strength, but he is still operating one of the NFL’s elite offenses and plays in a stadium that invites offenses to score. Take the over for the Saints’ veteran this week.



The Bet: Over 269.5 Passing Yards

Browns RB Kareem Hunt



Hunt’s total on FanDuel this week for combined rushing and receiving yards is 102.50, but SportsGrid projects him for 108.88.



In the Browns’ first matchup with the Bengals this season back in Week 2, Hunt gained 101 total yards on just 12 touches. Cleveland posted 35 points on Cincinnati with over 200 rushing yards. The Browns’ rushing attack will be even more important this week.



Quarterback Baker Mayfield will start for Cleveland, but he will not be at 100%. Mayfield entered last week’s game against the Steelers nursing a rib injury, and he exited the game, having taken a beating. The Browns will likely look to lean on their ground game again against Cincinnati, and this time it’ll be without Nick Chubb.



Expect Hunt to carry a significant load on Sunday. One of the NFL’s elite rushing talents, this is a great matchup for him to break out with a huge game.

The Bet: Over 102.5 Total Yards



Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf



After a week off from this list, Metcalf is back. In every game this season, he has gone over his receiving yards total.



This week, his total is 73.50 on FanDuel. SportsGrid projects him for 93.92 receiving yards.



Metcalf’s consistency this season has been absolutely sensational. He had four receptions and at least 92 receiving yards in each of Seattle’s first four games this season before hauling in six catches for 93 yards in Week 5. He has five touchdowns in five games.



With Russell Wilson thoroughly active in the kitchen this season, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have created an incredibly dynamic duo. Metcalf hits defenses deep, while Lockett is Doug Baldwin 2.0, beating opposition all over the field.



This week, the Seahawks travel to Arizona for a matchup that has the potential to be an offensive explosion. Wilson will be firing in the desert and Metcalf’s production this season signals that he is as sure a thing as there is to hit his over.

The Bet: Over 73.5 Receiving Yards



Lions WR Marvin Jones



Marvin Jones has had a quiet 2020 season so far, so it’s no surprise that his total on FanDuel is 84.87. But his Lions are playing the Falcons in Week 7, so there’s potential for a breakout this week. SportsGrid’s model has him projected for 84.87 yards.



Jones has just 17 receiving yards between his last two games, although both games saw the Lions get out to big leads early and focus on running the ball (it didn’t work in Week 4 when they lost to the Saints).



Jones is averaging 4.8 targets per game this season, but his standing as a reliable target for Matthew Stafford makes him an especially enticing option this week. He had at least 50 receiving yards in two of the Lions’ first three games this season, and this is as “get right” a matchup as there is in the NFL.



The Bet: Over 84.87 Receiving Yards