Pelicans vs Kings NBA Betting Odds, Preview and Predictions

NBA Return continues in Orlando, FL Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings tip off at 9 PM Eastern as NoLA heads into this after being officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Let’s take a closer look at where the value is at in this one.

Odds

Money Line

New Orleans Pelicans: +120

Sacramento Kings: -142

Spread

New Orleans Pelicans +2.5: -110

Sacramento Kings -2.5: -110

Total

Over 233: -110

Under 233: -110

Key Points to Consider

NoLA Out: Following their loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the New Orleans Pelicans are now officially eliminated from the playoffs without much to really play for Tuesday night. They have been led all season by Brandon Ingram who averages a team-high 23.8 points per game on 39.1% shooting from beyond the arc. Not much to write home about for the team, but the future looks bright given the youth on the team.

Some Numbers: The Pelicans’ offense is not the issue not at all. They are No. 5 in the league in scoring, but No. 27 of 30 in terms of points allowed. The Kings are No. 23 in scoring, and No. 17 in points allowed.

ATS: Pelicans are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 matchups vs the Kings.

Projected Leaders

Brandon Ingram is projected to lead New Orleans with 21 points on 54% shooting, along with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal.

De’Aaron Fox is projected to lead Sacramento with 27 points on 53% shooting, along with 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Analyst’s Pick

The OVER.

Four-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick. Average combined score in AccuScore simulations is 268 points.

