Penn State vs. Iowa: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When these two programs meet up, it is an old-fashioned dog fight. It’s a series with scores like 6-4 and 17-12. While it is not a highly played series, it is circled on most Big Ten fans’ calendars. In true Big Ten fashion, this series will not be played in 2022, and with the schedule for 2023 in flux, it is unknown when the series will restart.

Penn State vs. Iowa Series History

This series dates back to 1930, and the two programs have met just 31 times. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-14. The lack of games in this series is two-fold. First, Penn State did not join the Big Ten until 1994. Second, they have been in separate divisions since 2011, leading to just eight games since 2010.

Penn State has more wins and a better all-time winning percentage but trails Iowa in both claimed national titles and conference titles (one has to be in a conference to win it).

Lately, Penn State has owned the series winning six of the last eight. However, Iowa has won the last two.

Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records

Category Penn State Iowa All-Time Wins 910 678 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .543 Conference Titles 4 13 National Titles 2 5

The only way the Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions will face each other in 2022 is in the Big Ten Championship Game. Penn State got an early season conference win with a thrilling 35-31 victory at Purdue. Iowa won an ugly 7-3 game, scoring seven points on two safeties and a field goal. While it was a win for the Hawkeyes, it opened the door to more questions about the offense.

Neither team is in the Top-25 after starting the season 1-0, and both programs have a difficult matchup in the next two weeks. Penn State will travel south to take on the Auburn Tigers after this week’s cakewalk against Ohio, while Iowa hosts their Cy-Hawk Trophy rivals Iowa State on Saturday.