Penn State vs. Michigan: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

Two of the most historic programs in the Big Ten East are the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins, respectively, and have both claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.
Penn State vs. Michigan Series History
Despite being blue bloods in college football, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last ten to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig its way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing streak last season on their way to the Big Ten title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.
Penn State vs. Michigan All-Time Records
Category
Penn State
Michigan
All-Time Wins
918
987
All-Time Win Pct.
.687
.731
Conference Titles
4
43
National Titles
2
11
Michigan and Penn State faced off for the 26th time earlier this season, and the Wolverines dealt the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 41-17. The result makes the Big Ten East a two-team race.
The Wolverines received a scare on Saturday in a narrow win over Illinois. Not only was it a two-point victory, star running back Blake Corum was injured. The win sets up an epic matchup between Ohio State and Michigan next weekend in Columbus, with the winner heading to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, but Michigan has not won at Ohio Stadium since 2000.
While their Big Ten title dreams died with losses to Ohio State and Michigan, Penn State has a chance for a New Year’s Six Bowl with a win over Michigan State on Saturday in Happy Valley. Last week, the Nittany Lions dispatched Rutgers 55-10, and a win to close out the season would give Penn State ten on the year. The Nittany Lions can even up the all-time series with the Spartans at 18-18-1 with a third win in four tries.
