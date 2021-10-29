Penn State vs. Ohio State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Penn State (12%) vs. Ohio State (88%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Ohio St. -18.5 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

One of the weekend’s marquee matchups goes down in Columbus, as the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2) take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) Saturday.

If the spread seems large, consider that Ohio State has been a destroyer of worlds since September 25. After rebounding from shaky performances to start the year, including a loss at home against Oregon, the Buckeyes have rattled off four straight victories. The combined score of those games has been 231 to 44.

As anticipated, the offense has been stellar, with quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly entrenched in the Heisman Trophy discussion leading the top-ranked scoring offense in the country (49.3 points per game). Running back TreVeyon Henderson may be a freshman, but he’s making his name known as one of the top ball carriers in the country, averaging 8.8 yards per carry and racking up 14 touchdowns in his first seven career games. Throw in arguably the best triple-threat receiving duo in the country (Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba), and you have a recipe that will give defensive coordinators nightmares.

Penn State has a good defense, surrendering only 4.3 yards per play. This unit hasn’t been tested much but held up well against Auburn in arguably their most difficult matchup to date. Ohio State is not Auburn; let’s be clear. Also of concern was the rush defense last week after allowing 357 yards on the ground to a bad Illinois team.

The model leans with Ohio State, and the logic seems to support it. Penn State looked like a dangerous team earlier in the year, but the defense has regressed, they can’t run the ball, and quarterback Sean Clifford is banged up.