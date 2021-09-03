Penn State vs. Wisconsin Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

The battle in the Big Ten starts in Week 1 in a marquee matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Both teams will be looking to rebound after down seasons as they hope to compete in the Big Ten. Penn State bottomed out last year at 4-5, although they did win their final four games after dropping their first five. Wisconsin finished at 4-3 and had their lowest points per game offensively since 2004.

Whoever wins this matchup could gain a valuable leg up in a competitive Big Ten conference. Wisconsin is pegged by many as the Big Ten West favorite. They’ll hope that quarterback Graham Mertz continues to progress after flashing at points last season as a freshman. The run game should remain strong, with Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and Jalen Berger vying for carries. Head coach Paul Chryst will take over QB coaching duties and call their plays this year, a change after last year’s disappointing results.

Penn State fired offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and brought in Mike Yurcich, who is a burgeoning offensive mind that should bring immediate results to Happy Valley. Quarterback Sean Clifford will need to improve after being up and (mostly) down over the past few seasons. They do return star receiver Jahan Dotson and recruit well enough that they should stay solid defensively. A return to Big Ten contention is certainly not out of the question.

A big concern for Penn State will be the new faces on the defensive line, where they return only one starter. Wisconsin is not the team to break in a new defensive front against – they are fearsome in the trenches.

This is a close matchup between two of the conference’s top teams, but Wisconsin’s edge in the trenches gives them the upper hand. Penn State should rebound after last season, but to what extent? Bad luck and injuries were partially to blame, but dropping to 0-5 to start a season is inexcusable and highly concerning for a program of Penn State’s caliber. In a matchup that seems likely to be decided by less than ten points, it’s hard to find an edge. If the line swings a few points in either direction, it may be worth a look based on value.