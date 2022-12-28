Pinstripe Bowl Preview: Minnesota vs. Syracuse Insights

The Pinstripe Bowl brings college football to Yankee Stadium with a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers of the Big Ten and the ACC’s Syracuse Orange.

The Gophers are coming off a disappointing 8-4 season, going 5-7 against the spread, and failing to win a wide-open Big Ten West. A three-game losing streak in the middle of the season doomed their chances. The Orange got off to a hot start going 6-0, before losing five of their final six games. Syracuse was 6-6 ATS in 2022.

Both teams played Purdue in the first half of the season at home. Syracuse scored a narrow win, while Minnesota suffered a ten-point loss to the Boilermakers.

Key Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Matchup:

Syracuse is 5-1 (.625) when rushing more than 30 times

Minnesota is 12-2 (.800) when scoring 22 or more points since the 2021 season

Minnesota Golden Gopher Insights:

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim averaged 149.3 rushing yards per game (1,493/10) this season.

Minnesota is 11-5 (.611) when not losing a fumble since the 2021 season.

since the 2021 season. Minnesota is 12-7 (.545) when committing fewer than 60 yards in penalties since the 2021 season.

since the 2021 season. Minnesota has allowed a passer rating of just 88.2 in the Red Zone (20.0 Pass Attempts) this season.

(20.0 Pass Attempts) this season. Minnesota WRs have averaged 17.9 yards per reception (573 yards/32 catches) in the 4th quarter since last season– best among Power Five Teams.

Syracuse Orange Insights: