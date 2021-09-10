Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Pitt Panthers will travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an ACC vs. SEC showdown. Both teams took care of business in Week 1, with Pitt winning 51-7 over UMASS and Tennessee cruising 38-6 over Bowling Green. How much can be learned from both teams’ initial game, given that they were against two of the worst teams in the FBS?

Tennessee’s game appears to be more telling, as starting quarterback, Joe Milton completed only 11 of 23 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown against a Falcon defense that allowed a whopping 45 points per game against MAC-only competition in 2020.

It’s a troublesome start for Milton, who won a three-way battle for the quarterback spot as new head coach Josh Heupel looks to implement his scheme that worked with such success at UCF. The Knights averaged over 40 points per game all three years under Heupel, but it’s fair to question how that offense will translate in the SEC against much tougher competition. It’s also fair to question what his team will bring defensively after UCF slopped to 92nd in the country in scoring defense in 2020.

The accuracy concerns are no new thing for Milton, a 6’6” hulk of a dual-threat who completed less than 50% of his passes all three years while in High School.

This is expected to be a down year for the Volunteers, who return only 11 starters and lost more players to the transfer portal than any other team in the country. He’ll have his hands full against a salty Pitt defense that allowed 24.5 points per game in 2020 and 22.5 points per game in 2019. Year in and year out, this is a solid Pitt defense, and I expect that to continue despite taking a slight step back after losing a lot of experience.

Tennessee is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 outings. Expect that trend to continue here in an ugly contest.

Pick: Pitt -1