SG Betting Model Win Probability: Pittsburgh (58%) vs. Wake Forest (42%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Wake Forest +3.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

While a playoff spot won’t be on the line Saturday at Bank of America Stadium, the ACC conference title will be. Who do we favor to cover the spread when the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2) in the 2021 ACC Championship game?

We slightly lean toward Pitt, who has shown more balance as a team. The Panthers have the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the country at 42.8 points per game and have been respectable defensively, holding opponents to 23.2 points per game. While Wake has been an impressive team with an entertaining offense (42.9 points per game), their defense has been miserable. In a matchup between two elite offenses, we’ll favor the team that at least has a semblance of a defense to match.

The total is how we’ll choose to attack this one. Pitt should be able to torch this Wake defense that has allowed 45 or more points in four of its past six games. Quarterback Kenny Pickett ranks fifth in passing yards nationally with 4,066 and is tied for second in touchdowns with 40. Receiver Jordan Addison has been the top target, ranking first in the country with 17 receiving touchdowns — four more than any other wideout.

Wake’s Sam Hartman has had a monster season as well, ranking ninth nationally in both passing yards (3,711) and touchdowns (34). Pitt has a stellar rushing defense but is beatable in the secondary, so star receivers A.T. Perry (1,112 yards, 13 TDs) and Jaquarii Roberson (1,024 yards) should find room to work.

This total is high for a reason. Expect plenty of points to be scored. Nearly every Wake Forest game ends up in a shootout, and that’s no coincidence. Pitt has all the firepower needed to torch this beatable defense, and Wake will look to keep pace with their own high-powered attack.

Pick: Over 71.5