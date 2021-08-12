Premier League: Brentford Vs. Arsenal Betting Preview

Friday marks the start of a new Premier League season as newly promoted Brentford hosts Arsenal in a sold-out Brentford Community Stadium. It’s the first-ever match at the top flight for the Bees following a dramatic promotion from the Championship as they took the final spot through the promotion playoffs back in May.

Brentford vs. Arsenal Match Info & Start Time

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Date: Friday, August 12, 2021

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium – Brentford, England

Coverage: NBCSN

Brentford vs. Arsenal Spread & Odds

All Premier League betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Brentford (+330) | Arsenal (-120) | Draw (+270)

Spread: Brentford +1 (-105) | Arsenal -1 (+240)

Brentford vs. Arsenal Predictions & Picks

Arsenal To Win The Second-Half (+110)



Brentford vs. Arsenal News, Analysis, and Picks

The arrival of defender Ben White from Brighton should help bolster a backline that struggled at times last season, while starlet winger Bukayo Saka should make a leap in the attack. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a former golden boot winner who is always a threat to score, and although he struggled much of last season, a return to form would not be surprising with a stronger midfield setting him up for big chances.

Serious early-season struggles for Arsenal put them in 15th at Christmas time, putting serious stress and pressure on the future of manager Mikel Arteta at the club. Arteta ultimately right the ship as the Gunners finished the season with the third-most points in the league, aiding them to a tenth place finish. Part of the success came away from home, particularly in the second half, throughout last season. Arsenal had an aggregate score of 15-3 in 2nd halves on the road, good for third in the Premier League behind just Leicester City and Manchester United. Arteta seems to be making proper adjustments and doing so away from the Emirates Stadium, something that the books are overlooking.

The FanDuel Sportsbook has Arsenal priced at +110 to win the 2nd half on Friday, a great price for a club that plays its best later in matches on the road. Take this great price on the Gunners to win the second half against a side who may burn out after coming out with plenty of first-half adrenaline.