Purdue vs. Notre Dame Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

After two tumultuous games to begin the season, Notre Dame remarkably sits at 2-0 and will look to put their undefeated record on the line in South Bend against the Purdue Boilermakers.

It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for the Irish after narrowly out beating Florida State in overtime and squeaking past a Toledo team that plays in the MAC. Some regression was expected for a team that only returns nine starters to a team that made the playoffs a year ago, but it’s been steeper in some areas than anticipated.

The main area of concern lies in the offensive line. Usually a strength of the team, the offensive front has allowed ten sacks through two games and just lost tackle Blake Fisher to a long-term injury. His replacement in last week’s game, Michael Carmody, also went out with injury.

In order to jumpstart a dormant rushing attack, head coach Brian Kelly inserted freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner in spurts last week to a positive effect. If they can’t find success against a Purdue defensive front that held a solid Oregon State rushing attack to only 78 yards on 25 carries in the opener, the onus will rely on quarterback Jack Coan and star tight end Michael Mayer (201 yards, 3 touchdowns) to win vertically.

Purdue should be able to score, as their offense is averaging 39.5 points per game led by quarterback Jack Plummer (558 yards, 6 touchdowns) and star wide receiver David Bell (174 yards, 3 touchdowns).

It’s tough to lay points right now with this struggling Notre Dame trying to figure out their identity. They’ve typically been a team that wins in the trenches and looks to avoid a shootout, but that’s no guarantee this year until the offensive and defensive lines show signs of improvement.

Pick: Over 58.5