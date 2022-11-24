Ranking the Top Five Games in College Football Rivalry Week

The final week of the college football regular season is here, so let’s look at some of the games that stick out this weekend. Whether it’s two solid teams colliding or a rivalry that runs deep, this weekend is always one of the year’s best.

With that, let’s rank the top five most intriguing matchups set to go down this weekend, with odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (-7.5)

No game was going to top the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. The rivalry, otherwise known as “The Game,” will play a significant role in deciding which program will play in the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten Championship. Is it possible that the losing team could still get in? Yes, but neither team wants to leave that possibility in the hands of another program. The Wolverines were impressive in this game last year, defeating the Buckeyes 42-27. Ohio State will undoubtedly be looking for payback, while they’ve been able to win the last nine home games in this rivalry. The last time Michigan won at The Shoe was in 2000.

2. Oregon Ducks (-3.5) vs. Oregon State Beavers

One of the oldest rivalries in the nation, the Civil War, goes down this weekend when the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks have an outside chance at being a top-four team, but it will take winning out and some help along the way. Regardless, this matchup is always must-see TV, which should be no different, with the total set at 58.5. These teams don’t like each other, and you can bet the Beavers would love nothing more than to play spoiler by knocking the Ducks out of playoff contention.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans (-5.5)

After a slow start, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been on fire down the stretch. They’ll have an opportunity to play spoiler when they visit the USC Trojans. The Trojans are currently the No.6 team in the country, and if they win out, they will have a solid case to be included in the College Football Playoff. With only one blip on their record, the Trojans have been playing well down the stretch, but Notre Dame should provide a significant test.

4. LSU Tigers (-9.5) vs. Texas A&M Aggies

This rivalry runs deep and should occupy a lot of eyeballs on Saturday. The LSU Tigers essentially control their own destiny to get into the College Football Playoff, even if their road will be difficult, having to defeat Georgia in the SEC Championship. Still, the Tigers can’t overlook the Texas A&M Aggies, knowing they can play spoiler at home.

5. Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns (-8.5)

Several games could land in this fifth position, but fireworks are expected in this one, with the total set at 55.5. Baylor has played in some tight games, while the Longhorns have an outside shot of playing for the Big 12 Championship. Still, they’ll need some outside help and a victory to get there.