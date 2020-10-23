Reverse Line Movement and Fishy Lines for NFL Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

Two out of the final three undefeated teams in the NFL are going head-to-head. The spread and total are fishy in this game. Let’s start with the spread where Tennessee opened as -1.5 point home favorites then flipped to around 2.5 point dogs. The line is back to Titans -1.5; however, 74% of the bets are on Pittsburgh. Initially, this line made sense. The majority of bets backed the Steelers, and the line moved in its direction. With the line flipping back towards Tennessee and the public still favoring Pittsburgh, this is very fishy.

The Steelers lead the league with 24 sacks. Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan is out for the year after tearing his ACL last week against Houston. Ty Sambrailo replaced Lewan in last week’s game and was immediately beaten for a sack-fumble. This is the toughest defense the Titans have faced this season. Pittsburgh is giving up 18.8 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. The Steelers are the second-best defense against the run allowing 66.2 rushing yards per game. Only Tampa Bay allows less with 64.3.

This does not bode well for Derrick Henry — the league’s leading rusher with 588 yards on the ground. Plus, Tennessee’s No. 1 wide receiver AJ Brown has been dealing with a knee injury all week and did not participate in practice on Thursday. He did return to the field on Friday and is expected to play; however, Brown paired up with the Titans leading receiver in tight end Jonnu Smith will have to play a big role to make up for the ground game Pittsburgh may stuff.

This total opened at 52.5 and is down to 50.5 despite 77% of bets on the over. Sharps are on the under, and for good reason. This is a very high total. It’s most likely because the Titans and Steelers rank top five in points scored per game. The Titans average 32.8 PPG — ranking second, while the Steelers average 31.2 PPG ranking fourth.

However, as mentioned before, this is the toughest defense Tennessee has faced all season. Pittsburgh allows just 18.8 PPG while Tennessee allows 25.2. The only Steelers game to go over 50 points this season was Week 5 against the Eagles, where Pittsburgh won 38-29.

All other Steelers games have not hit over 50 for a total yet this season.

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots

The 49ers are 3-3 straight up and against the spread while the Patriots are 2-3 straight up and 3-3 against the spread. The line opened with the Patriots favored by five. However, following New England’s 18-12 loss to Denver, the line moved to -3.5 then -2.5. That said, the majority of the bets have been on New England all week. How come the line moved against them then? Sharp money grabbed San Francisco at the key number +3.5 real quickly.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was limited to two catches for eight yards on six targets versus the Broncos last week. Running back James White was the leading receiver on the team with eight catches for 65 yards. The 49ers’ defense ranks top five in the NFL, allowing an average of 321 total yards per game. The Patriots are still a top-10 defense, but after last week’s performance, sharps could be concerned for the state of this Patriots passing game that ranks 26th, averaging 207.2 yards per game.

Maybe it’s a little recency bias, but San Francisco looked like they finally clicked last week, while New England struggled to figure it out.