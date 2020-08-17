The Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros get set for an interleague series that is scheduled to start Monday night. Houston won all four matchups vs Colorado last season.



Let’s take a look at where the value is at in this one.



Odds

Money Line

Colorado: +145

Houston: -155

Run Line

Colorado +1.5: -140

Houston -1.5: +120

Total

Over 9: -115

Under 9: -115

Key Points to Consider

Rockies’ Outlook: Colorado started the season strong, but enter this series having lost five of their last six game. They have lost their last three in a row.



Freeland: Colorado will start things off with Kyle Freeland on the mound for his fifth start. He’s 209 on the with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.091 WHIP, recording a no-decision in his most recently start vs Arizona. He gave up seven hits and two runs in seven innings pitched. This will be his first career start vs Houston.



Astros’ Outlook: Houston, on the other hand, has won their last three after losing six of their previous seven. This will be rookie Brandon Bielak’s third start and fifth appearance of the season. He has a 1.76 ERA and a 1.239 WHIP with a 2-0 record so far.



Pitching Matchup

For Colorado, Kyle Freeland is projected to pitch close to six innings, giving up seven hits and under four runs. The Astros average 0.91 HRs per sim off Freeland.



For Houston, Brandon Bielak is projected to pitch five-to-six innings, giving up six-to-seven hits and three runs. The Rockies average 0.80 HRs per sim off Bielak.



Analyst’s Pick

Colorado +1.5



Three-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick. Average final score in sims is 5.6 – 5.5, in favor of Houston; this matchup projects to be much closer than odds-makers are indicating.



