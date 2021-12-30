Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Ohio State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Utah vs. Ohio State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 1/1

Utah vs. Ohio State CFB Game Information

UTAH (10-3) OSU (10-2)

Date: 1/1/2022

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Rose Bowl

Utah vs. Ohio State Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): Utah (+225) vs. Ohio State (-280)

MoneyLine (Current): Utah (+148) vs. Ohio State (-192)

Spread (Open): Utah (+7) vs. Ohio State (-7)

Spread (Current): Utah (+4.5) vs. Ohio State (-4.5)

Game Total (Open): 67

Game Total (Current): 64

Utah vs. Ohio State Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Utah (32.6%) vs. Ohio State (67.4%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: OHST -192 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: OHST -4.5 – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Utah vs. Ohio State Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Grandaddy of Them All kicks off New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl as the Utah Utes (10-3) battle the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2).

Utah has defied the odds after a rough start to the season. They’ll look to play spoiler in the Rose Bowl as the underdog against the powerhouse that is Ohio State. Kyle Whittingham is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves as one of the best coaches in college football. He’s been very profitable in bowl games in his career, sitting with an 11-3 postseason record.

Ohio State will not be operating at full strength, as Garrett Wilson, Haskell Garrett, and Nicholas Petit-Frere will be absent. A few more notable names have been absent from practice but have not yet been announced out. Regardless of the official number of opt-outs, the names already missing signify the Buckeyes’ motivation level headed into this game. This team is talented enough to play for a national title, yet they are playing Utah, and several key pieces have opted out.

Utah’s motivation level is in no doubt. Whittingham is one of the top coaches in the entire country, and this is Utah’s first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. They finally got over the hump and captured the PAC-12 Title (in dominant fashion over Oregon, no less) and now look to cap what’s been a magical run to the season. The switch to Cam Rising at quarterback has revitalized this offense, and they could find holes against an exploitable Buckeyes defense.

It’ll be impossible to keep C.J. Stroud and this high-powered Ohio State offense off the scoreboard. Still, Utah possesses the defensive ability to keep them from making this a blowout. We think this will be a fantastic Rose Bowl game in which Utah’s coaching and motivation levels propel them to keep things razor-thin with a more talented Ohio State squad.

