Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Maryland Terrapins Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Rutgers is 3-10-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 39.8 points per game which has been on average 8.2 points under the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Maryland is 7-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.9 points per game which has been on average 0.7 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Rutgers and Maryland average 48.8 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.2 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Rutgers is 8-4-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -4.7 points per game which has been on average 3.7 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Maryland is 8-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.0 points per game which has been on average 2.4 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Rutgers and Maryland average 3.3 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.7 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.