San Diego State vs. San Jose State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: San Diego State (79.8%) vs. San Jose State (20.2%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: San Diego St. -353 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: San Jose St. +9 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News and Notes

The San Diego State Aztecs (5-0) hit the road to take on the San Jose State Spartans (3-3) in a Mountain West showdown on Friday, October 15.

The Aztecs find themselves ranked 24th in the country, sitting at 5-0 with two wins over PAC-12 schools. Their primary key to success has been a suffocating defense allowing only 16.6 points per game, 270 yards per game, and 3.9 yards per play.

It’s been a letdown for the Spartans after finishing 7-1 and winning the Mountain West Conference in 2020. This season, they’re only 2-3 against FBS schools, and the offense has sputtered out of the gates, averaging only 20.5 points per game. They lost 32-14 to Colorado State last week in a beatdown and lost the total yardage battle 451-267.

The passing game lacked any dynamism yet against under backup quarterback Nick Nash. They haven’t been able to run the ball all year (3.9 yards per rush) and won’t be able to run here against an Aztecs front ranked second in the country at defending the rush (50 yards per game on only 1.9 yards per rush).

SJSU quarterback Nick Starkel’s status will be key to monitor in this matchup. There’s been no definitive update as of the time of this writing after missing the last few games due to injury. They could struggle to score points in this game without Starkel, which would point to the SDSU side and the under.

The Aztecs sit at 4-1 ATS on the year, while the Spartans are only 1-5 ATS.

In this matchup, the Aztecs have been profitable, going 6-2 ATS in their past eight games against the Spartans.

As long as San Diego State can find enough offense, they’re the rightful favorite. They’re averaging 35.6 points per game, so that hasn’t been a problem this year.