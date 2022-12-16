SEC Rankings & Tiers Bowl Edition

The Georgia Bulldogs have had another season to remember and are a serious threat to win back-to-back National Championships. Along with the Bulldogs, other members of the SEC are bowl bound and have a chance to add to their respective trophy cases.
Tier 1: The College Football Playoff
1. Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) | Peach Bowl (-6.5) vs. Ohio State
You can certainly make the case the defending champs would have rather avoided Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals. Still, Georgia has proven that it’s at its best when playing top-level competition.
Tier 2: New Year’s Six Bowls
2. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) | Sugar Bowl (-3.5) vs. Kansas State
It hasn’t been your prototypical season for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, and they should have their hands full against a Kansas State team that’s put together a memorable season.
3. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) | Orange Bowl (+6.5) vs. Clemson
The Tennessee Volunteers had their sights set on a National Championship, but those aspirations were cut short when Hendon Hooker went down due to injury. Still, this matchup with Clemson should be one of the more compelling bowl games.
Tier 3: Bowl Bound
4. South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) | TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (+2.5) vs. Notre Dame
Down the stretch, there were few college football teams hotter than the South Carolina Gamecocks. Their reward is entering this matchup with Notre Dame, who’s also been streaking. They’ll be slight underdogs to boot.
Brian Kelly’s first season with the LSU Tigers has largely been a big success, even if they were blown out in the SEC Championship. The fact they got there is promising, and they’ll be two-touchdown favorites in this bowl game against Purdue, where their offense should be on full display.
6. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4) | ReliaQuest Bowl (+2.5) vs. Illinois
It’s been an emotional time for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who saw long-time head coach Mike Leach pass away this week. The Bulldogs will try and keep their high-octane offense going with their late coach in the back of their minds.
7. Ole Miss Rebels (8-4) | TaxAct Texas Bowl (-3.5) vs. Texas Tech
There’s some positivity surrounding the Ole Miss Rebels, and this should be one of the most watchable bowl games. Texas Tech will focus on passing the football, while the Rebels will look to continue their strong ground-and-pound game.
8. Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) | TransPerfect Music City Bowl (+2.5) vs. Iowa
It was an up-and-down campaign for the Kentucky Wildcats, who’ll look to end their year on a positive note. Iowa will bring their strong defense, while it will be noteworthy how Kentucky’s quarterback Will Levis responds.
9. Florida Gators (6-6) | SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (+10.5) vs. Oregon State
There will always be debates about the SEC and PAC-12; this matchup could help put some of those debates to rest. Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft before this bowl game, with the Gators entering as double-digit underdogs.
10. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6) | AutoZone Liberty Bowl (-3) vs. Kansas
Two .500 teams will collide, with both limping their way in, which doesn’t inspire confidence that this will be one of the must-see games of bowl season.
11. Missouri Tigers (6-6) | Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (+1.5) vs. Wake Forrest
This will be the second consecutive season the Missouri Tigers will play in a bowl game. Baby steps, my friends. The Tigers played better down the stretch, but Wake Forrest is a slight favorite.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.