SEC Rankings & Tiers Bowl Edition

The Georgia Bulldogs have had another season to remember and are a serious threat to win back-to-back National Championships. Along with the Bulldogs, other members of the SEC are bowl bound and have a chance to add to their respective trophy cases.

Tier 1: The College Football Playoff

1. Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) | Peach Bowl (-6.5) vs. Ohio State

You can certainly make the case the defending champs would have rather avoided Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals. Still, Georgia has proven that it’s at its best when playing top-level competition.

Tier 2: New Year’s Six Bowls

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) | Sugar Bowl (-3.5) vs. Kansas State

It hasn’t been your prototypical season for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, and they should have their hands full against a Kansas State team that’s put together a memorable season.

3. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) | Orange Bowl (+6.5) vs. Clemson

The Tennessee Volunteers had their sights set on a National Championship, but those aspirations were cut short when Hendon Hooker went down due to injury. Still, this matchup with Clemson should be one of the more compelling bowl games.

Tier 3: Bowl Bound

4. South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) | TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (+2.5) vs. Notre Dame

Down the stretch, there were few college football teams hotter than the South Carolina Gamecocks. Their reward is entering this matchup with Notre Dame, who’s also been streaking. They’ll be slight underdogs to boot.

5. LSU Tigers (9-4) | Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (-14) vs. Purdue

Brian Kelly’s first season with the LSU Tigers has largely been a big success, even if they were blown out in the SEC Championship. The fact they got there is promising, and they’ll be two-touchdown favorites in this bowl game against Purdue, where their offense should be on full display.

6. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4) | ReliaQuest Bowl (+2.5) vs. Illinois

It’s been an emotional time for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who saw long-time head coach Mike Leach pass away this week. The Bulldogs will try and keep their high-octane offense going with their late coach in the back of their minds.

7. Ole Miss Rebels (8-4) | TaxAct Texas Bowl (-3.5) vs. Texas Tech

There’s some positivity surrounding the Ole Miss Rebels, and this should be one of the most watchable bowl games. Texas Tech will focus on passing the football, while the Rebels will look to continue their strong ground-and-pound game.

8. Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) | TransPerfect Music City Bowl (+2.5) vs. Iowa

It was an up-and-down campaign for the Kentucky Wildcats, who’ll look to end their year on a positive note. Iowa will bring their strong defense, while it will be noteworthy how Kentucky’s quarterback Will Levis responds.

9. Florida Gators (6-6) | SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (+10.5) vs. Oregon State

There will always be debates about the SEC and PAC-12; this matchup could help put some of those debates to rest. Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft before this bowl game, with the Gators entering as double-digit underdogs.

10. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6) | AutoZone Liberty Bowl (-3) vs. Kansas

Two .500 teams will collide, with both limping their way in, which doesn’t inspire confidence that this will be one of the must-see games of bowl season.

11. Missouri Tigers (6-6) | Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (+1.5) vs. Wake Forrest

This will be the second consecutive season the Missouri Tigers will play in a bowl game. Baby steps, my friends. The Tigers played better down the stretch, but Wake Forrest is a slight favorite.