Air Force vs. Louisville Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 12/28

Air Force vs. Louisville CFB Game Information

Air Force vs. Louisville Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

The ServPro First Responder Bowl kicks off for the twelfth time as the Air Force Falcons (9-3) battle the Louisville Cardinals (6-6) on December 28.

This is expected to be one of the tightest-matched bowl games, as Louisville sits at just a -1.5 favorite at the time of this writing. Backing military teams during bowl season has been a profitable venture in recent history, so we’ll start our handicap with Air Force.

The Falcons have won two straight bowl games and enter mainly on the strength of their defense, which is allowing only 288.8 yards per game — the fifth-best mark in the country. The Louisville offense has been none too shabby itself, ranking 21st with 450.7 yards per game. Quarterback Malik Cunningham is, simply put, the entire offense. Cunningham rushed for an outstanding 968 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing for 2,734 yards and 18 more scores.

Although Louisville has had extra time to prepare for the triple option, stopping this Air Force attack may not prove so easy. The Falcons sport the top-ranked rushing attack in college football, averaging 341.5 yards per game. Brad Roberts leads the way with 1,279 yards and 13 scores, while quarterback Haaziq Daniels accumulated 698 yards and nine scores rushing while averaging 9.9 yards per pass attempt.

Both teams are likely to score in this contest, but we can’t recommend an over in a game with a triple-option offense. We do lean with the Falcons, given the significant advantage that they hold on the defensive side of the football, but it’s worth noting they haven’t played many talents of Cunningham’s caliber.

Air Force is 7-2 ATS in its past nine games overall.