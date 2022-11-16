BETTING NCAA NCAAF
03:35 PM, November 16, 2022

SMU Mustangs vs. Tulane Green Wave Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SMU Mustangs (6-4) @ #21 Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

Date: Nov. 17 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
SMU Mustangs  Open +4.5   -110   O 64.5   -110   +128  
 Current +3.5   -115   65.5   -105   +138  
Tulane Green Wave  Open -4.5   -110   U 64.5   -110   -154  
 Current -3.5   -105   65.5   -115   -166  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, SMU is 5-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 66.7 points per game which has been on average 0 points under the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 7-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.9 points per game which has been on average 1.4 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, SMU and Tulane average 61.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.7 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, SMU is 4-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -0.5 points per game which has been on average 4 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 5-10-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 10.9 points per game which has been on average 5.6 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, SMU and Tulane average 5.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.