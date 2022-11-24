South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, South Carolina is 7-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.2 points per game which has been on average 3.4 points over the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Clemson is 8-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.1 points per game which has been on average 2.5 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, South Carolina and Clemson average 52.6 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.6 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, South Carolina is 4-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -13.0 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Clemson is 9-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 16.3 points per game which has been on average 4.1 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, South Carolina and Clemson average 14.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.