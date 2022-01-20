Southampton vs. Manchester City EPL Betting Preview: Can The Saints draw up a similair showing in their rematch with City?

EPL B etting Preview for Saturday, January 22

The English Premier League’s hopefuls are dropping like flies as we enter Week 23. Chelsea is now a dozen points behind leaders and champions Manchester City as they played twice last week and could not secure a win. Now it looks like only Liverpool poses any threat to Manchester City, and even that gap is growing wide. With one game in hand, Liverpool trails by 11 points and will be hoping against hope for a Manchester slip up against Southampton this Saturday. Is the finely tuned machine of Manchester City due to drop improbable points at St Mary’s? We look at this title race matchup for you here, but you can see all the EPL odds and more at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Southampton vs. Manchester City Match Information

Southampton (5-9-7, 24 points: 12th) | Manchester City (18-2-2, 56 points: 1st)

Match Date: Saturday, January 22

Match Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium –Southampton, England

Southampton vs. Manchester City , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Southampton +950| Draw +500 | Manchester City -380

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -210 | Under +170

Odds to Win the league: Southampton NA | Manchester City -2000

Southampton vs. Manchester City , News, Analysis, and Picks

Southampton vs. Manchester City Predictions and Picks

Draw (+500)

It was over three months ago that Manchester City (-380) had its last minor hiccup. Since a 2-2 draw to Liverpool in early October, City has gone full charge in their hunt for another EPL crown. Winning 15 straight since then, The Sky Blues have been dominant, outscoring all opponents 42-8. Forecasting a Man City slip is somewhat dangerous, but this week’s opponents are one of the select few teams that gave the champs trouble in the first half of the season. In September, Southampton (+950) held a clean sheet against Manchester City in a less than thrilling scoreless draw at Etihad.

Can the Saints pull off a similar feat on home turf this week and give new life to a dying title race? Maybe not, but with a draw paying a hefty (+500), it’s hard not to dream and splash a few coins on the home underdog, which can pay dividends in the EPL.

The Saints are also a better team at home, and they have already rattled Man City’s cage on the road. Southampton has 50% more points at home than on the road, and the past two fixtures between the clubs at St Mary’s have been split, with both sides taking 1-0 victories.

The phenomenal form of James Ward-Prowse is another encouraging talking point. The set-piece specialist has scored in four of his past five matches. A span in which the Saints have only lost once and has included a win over West Ham and a draw with Tottenham.

Like catching a falling knife, the prospect of betting against the champions is a risky proposition. Still, with James Ward-Prowse red hot and the Saints having already solved the Pep Guardiola puzzle once this season, it just might be due time that City dropped points. With all things being possible in the winter of the EPL, take a conservative position on a draw.

