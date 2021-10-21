Southern California vs. Notre Dame Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Southern California (31.7%) vs. Notre Dame (68.3%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: USC +7 – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The USC Trojans (3-3) look to get back on track as they head to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) in a rivalry game on Saturday, October 23.

It’s been a mixed bag of results for USC following the firing of coach Clay Helton. Since the news, they sit at 2-2 with blowout wins over Washington State and Colorado and uncompetitive losses at home to Oregon State and Utah.

Both teams will be rested and ready for this rivalry game following bye weeks. This will mark the fourth straight game that the Irish are facing a team coming off a bye — an absurd scheduling quirk.

The Irish have been playing their competition relatively even, despite compiling a 5-1 record. They have multiple close wins and are averaging 5.2 yards per play, both offensively and defensively. The Trojans have also remarkably played their competition even, sitting at 6.2 yards per play both offensively and defensively.

The Irish will hope that they fixed the running game over the bye after rushing for only 96.2 yards per game on 2.7 yards per carry thus far in 2021. It’s unknown if this struggling offensive line will be able to take advantage of a Trojans rushing defense that allowed 322 yards to Oregon State and 180 yards to Utah in their two most recent losses.

The Irish have gotten the better of this rivalry game lately with a 7-3 record in the past 10 meetings. However, the teams have played even against the spread in that span, going 5-5.

It’s hard to imagine the Irish slipping at home to a wayward USC squad. Notre Dame has won 19 of its past 20 home games and will be refreshed coming off a bye. Brian Kelly is 19-7 straight up coming off a bye during his tenure at Notre Dame.