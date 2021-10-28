Southern Methodist vs. Houston Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Southern Methodist (48.1%) vs. Houston (51.9%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: SMU +110 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: SMU +1 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

One of the more compelling but under-discussed matchups of the weekend occurs in the American Athletic Conference, with the SMU Mustangs (7-0) taking on the Houston Cougars (6-1) on Saturday, October 30.

You know these two teams are doing something right when they combine for a record of 13-1. For the Mustangs, it’s been all about a terrific offense averaging 42.7 points per game, seventh in the country. Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai has been superb under center and is tied for the lead with 29 passing touchdowns on the season. They spread the ball around on offense, as Danny Gray (609 yards, 6 TDs), Rashee Rice (415 yards, six touchdowns), Reggie Roberson (406 yards, five touchdowns) and Grant Calcaterra (324 yards, three touchdowns) all keep defenses honest.

It’ll be a battle of strength-on-strength when the Mustangs have the ball. They’ll face a tough Houston defense allowing only 17.3 points per game, 14th in the country. The numbers are encouraging, and the advanced stats support them, but they have yet to face an offense like SMU’s this season.

The Cougars might have been a little fortunate to come away with the victory over East Carolina last week — Houston lost the yardage battle 365 to 256 but benefitted from three Pirates’ turnovers. The offense hasn’t been great for most of the season, as they’ve never averaged over 4.4 yards per rush in a game despite playing against subpar competition. Overall, the offense is averaging only 5.3 yards per play — well below SMU’s 6.9 mark.

SMU has more firepower than Houston can deal with. Unless the Cougars can slow down this Mustangs offense, they’ll be outgunned in this matchup.

We’ll also take the over. SMU has been putting up points in bunches. Houston’s defense has been good, but they’ve faced low-level opposition and get by far their most challenging test to date.

Picks: SMU +0.5 and Over 61.5