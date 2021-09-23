Southern Methodist vs. Texas Christian Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

One team will lose their unbeaten record as the 3-0 SMU Mustangs travel to Fort Worth to take on the 2-0 TCU Horned Frogs in an exciting non-conference battle.

SMU has displayed one of the most potent offenses in the country, averaging 43.3 points per game behind Oklahoma transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who has 16 TDs in only three games. He has one of (if not the) best receiving corps in the country to throw to in Reggie Roberson, Danny Gray, Rashee Rice, and tight end Grant Calcaterra.

TCU will have its handsful covering all of these dangerous targets, but Gary Patterson is always up to the task to solve a complex problem defensively. The defense didn’t look perfect in a narrow 34-32 win over California in their lone FCS matchup this season, so improvement may be needed here to hold SMU from lighting up the scoreboard.

The Horned Frogs return 17 starters and are hoping for a big season in the third year under quarterback Max Duggan. He has some dangerous options to work with, in five-star running back Zach Evans (190 yards against Cal) and receiver Quentin Johnston (620 yards on 20.0 yards per catch in ten career games).

TCU should have the preparation advantage here, as they’re coming off a bye week while the Mustangs are coming off an exhilarating 39-37 capitalized by a last-second touchdown strike from Mordecai to Roberson to win the game. The bye week should allow Gary Patterson to fix some of the defensive issues that surfaced against Cal. Especially concerning will be the fact that they allowed four passes of 40+ yards against Cal. If they allowed that many points to a meager Bears passing game, what will happen if they don’t fix that against this prolific SMU attack?

This has the makings of a high-scoring affair, so we’re playing the over.