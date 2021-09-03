Stanford vs. Kansas State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

The Stanford Cardinal and Kansas State Wildcats kick off their season on Saturday with a matchup at AT&T Stadium.

Stanford enters the game looking to replace quarterback Davis Mills. They’ll turn to a dual-quarterback approach, with head coach David Shaw announcing that both Jack West and Tanner McKee will see action. While they’ve traditionally been known as more of a ground-and-pound team that relies on their defense, they’ve undergone a significant identity change in recent years. They were only 93rd in the country with 132.8 offensive rushing yards per game a year ago while allowing 31.7 points per game defensively on 438.7 total yards per game. It’s a concerning trend and a sign of a team without a clear identity at the moment.

Kansas State will look to take advantage of a Cardinal rushing defense that allowed 222 yards per game on the ground, good for only 112th in the country. They’ll lean on the experience of dual-threat quarterback Skylar Thompson, who has accumulated over 5,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career. Thompson and star running back Deuce Vaughn (over 1,200 all-purpose yards as a freshman) should get all the work they can handle against this beatable Cardinal defense.

The total is worth a look here as well, as both teams allowed over 30 points per game defensively a year ago. Until there are immediate signs of defensive improvement at Stanford, the over may hold some value until the public perception catches on. The clock should be churning in this one as both teams successfully move the chains, but they’ll do enough damage to get over a low total for a college football game.

Picks: Kansas State -3 and Over 53