Stanley Cup Finals Preview: (3) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens Series Line and Stanley Cup Futures

Odds to win Stanley Cup: Lightning -260|Canadiens +220

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens News, Analysis, and Picks

Four wins are all that separates the Tampa Bay Lightning or Montreal Canadiens from hoisting the Stanley Cup. The Bolts are the defending Stanley Cup Champions and are looking to repeat for the first time in franchise history. The Montreal Canadiens haven’t made a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals since 1993, when they beat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in five games. That was the last time that a Canadian team won the holy grail and this year’s finals is the first time in 10 years that a Canadian team has made the Stanley Cup Finals. We’re breaking down each teams’ metrics to get to this point and outlining which wagers present value in the betting market.

Tampa Bay Lightning Analysis: Highest Playoff PDO on Record

The Lightning stumbled towards the end of the regular season, falling to third in the newly-formed Central Division standings, setting up a first-round matchup with intrastate rivals, Florida Panthers. Since the end of the regular season, all the Bolts have done is win.

Tampa dispatched the Panthers in six games before skating past the Carolina Hurricanes in five games and finally getting past the New York Islanders with a 1-0 victory in Game 7 of their semifinals matchup. In doing so, the Bolts continue to put up some gaudy and imbalanced metrics.

PDO is a combination of save percentage and shooting percentage, which will average out to 1.000 across the league. Through 18 playoff games, the Lightning are on record for having the highest PDO of any playoff team since at least 2008, which is as far back as Natural Stat Trick has compiled data. It was inevitable that the return of leading scorer Nikita Kucherov would bump up their shooting percentage, but the level at which their PDO has been raised is cause for concern.

What makes the Lightning’s PDO so unsustainable is that they have been outplayed throughout the postseason. Tampa has posted an expected goals-for percentage of 49.3% at five-on-five and 48.1% across all strengths. This illustrates an increased reliance on goaltending, reflected in Andrei Vasilevskiy’s playoff-leading 93.6% save percentage. Vasilevskiy has stopped substantially more goals than expected, with the Lightning’s actual goals against approximately 13 goals lower than expected.

Similarly, their offense is operating above expected levels, causing their PDO to inflate even further. 25 of the Lightning’s 58 goals have come on special teams this postseason, and they continue to outscore their opponents, despite giving up more opportunities than they are creating. The Bolts’ +19 goal differential this postseason evaporates to +7 when we consider five-on-five metrics, and they have scored approximately 12 more goals than expected.

Goaltending and offensive metrics are operating above expected levels, inflating the Lightning’s PDO above sustainable levels and putting the Lightning at risk of regression.

Montreal Canadiens Analysis: Sustainable Production

The Habs have followed a similar trajectory to the Lightning in getting to the Stanley Cup Finals, albeit in a much more sustainable way. Montreal has relied on Carey Price to keep them in games, but their production metrics are on par with output, meaning the Habs have found their balance to winning games, and it’s a cohesive team effort.

Montreal and Tampa have nearly identical high-danger chances against per 60 minutes at five-on-five this postseason. The Habs allow 9.35 high-danger chances compared to the Lightning’s 9.40, but there are more noticeable differences in the rest of the production metrics across all strengths. Tampa allows 11.2 high-danger chances per 60 minutes and 31.1 scoring chances, both higher than the Habs’ respective metrics of 10.0 and 26.2.

What’s captured across all strengths is special teams metrics, which the Habs’ have been absolutely dominating this postseason. Montreal is hampering their opponents’ chances by killing 93.5% of penalties, at the same time scoring four shorthanded markers so far this postseason to really crush their opponents’ spirits. Those special team metrics have been critical to getting the Habs’ expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% by the slimmest of margins, with the Habs currently sitting at 50.1%.

The Habs were outmatched in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, putting up an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% in just two of the seven games. Montreal has done nothing but pick up momentum in the subsequent two rounds, outplaying the Winnipeg Jets in all four games and then the Knights in five of six. The Habs continue to rely on defensive zone structure to limit their opponents, holding some of the league’s best offenses at bay through the first three rounds of the playoffs. That ongoing structure is critical to limiting the Bolts in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Summary:

Special teams will be the difference in this series, which will come at the expense of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts have relied on special teams scoring to win games, and the Habs have been effective at limiting powerplay opportunities. Decreased special teams scoring will bring the Lightning’s PDO back down towards average, tipping the balances of playoff success in favor of the Habs. Goals will be at a premium throughout the Stanley Cup Finals, though, and the Conn Smythe trophy will go to the goaltender of whichever team prevails. We’re betting it’s Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens.

The Bets: Canadiens +220, Carey Price – Conn Smythe Winner +220