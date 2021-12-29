Sun Bowl – Central Michigan vs. Washington State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Central Michigan vs. Washington State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 12/31

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl kicks off New Year’s Eve, December 31, between the Central Michigan Chippewas (8-4) and the Washington State Cougars (7-5).

Miami dropped out of the Sun Bowl after dealing with COVID issues inside the program and in steps Central Michigan to save the day. The Chippewas were initially scheduled to play Boise State in the Arizona Bowl but were left without an opponent after the Broncos also had to cancel plans due to COVID issues. So here we are, in a makeshift Sun Bowl matchup between two teams just glad to have an opponent.

Expected by many to falter following the ousting of coach Nick Rolovich for failing to meet the state’s vaccine mandate, the Cougars finished strong under interim coach Jake Dickert. The finish was so inspiring that the program decided to make Dickert the full-time head coach moving forward. Star running back Max Borghi will forgo the contest as he switches his focus to the NFL Draft.

Thanks to a balanced attack, Central Michigan got things done offensively, averaging 33 points per game. Running back, Lew Nichols III is the star, gaining over 2,000 yards from scrimmage while scoring a whopping 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Daniel Richardson came into his own down the stretch and finished with respectable numbers while averaging 8.5 yards per attempt.

Washington State has outperformed expectations for most of the season. Counted out in the majority of their matchups, the team prevailed through the turmoil regardless of outside factors. We like them to cover the spread against Central Michigan.

Pick: Washington State -7

