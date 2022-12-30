Sun Bowl Preview: UCLA vs. Pitt Insights

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is one of the oldest bowls in college football. It features the Pittsburgh Panthers and the No. 18 UCLA Bruins this year.

The Panthers enter the Sun Bowl with an 8-4 record but just a 5-7 mark against the spread. It was an excellent year for Pitt, considering all the talent they lost from the 2021 squad.

UCLA ranked 18th in the country and finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, but like Pitt, was underwhelming ATS with a 6-6 record.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Matchup:

UCLA is 15-3 (.833) when allowing less than five yards per rush since the 2021 season – tied for 11th-best in FBS.

since the 2021 season – tied for 11th-best in FBS. Pittsburgh is 12-3 (.800) when intercepting at least one pass since the 2021 season – tied for 11th-best among Power Five Teams.

Pittsburgh Panthers Insights:

Pittsburgh is 14-5 (.609) when converting 55% or more of its red zone chances into touchdowns since the 2021 season – tenth-best among Power Five Teams.

since the 2021 season – tenth-best among Power Five Teams. Pittsburgh is 10-1 (.833) when not throwing an interception since the 2021 season – tied for 13th-best in FBS.

since the 2021 season – tied for 13th-best in FBS. Pittsburgh is 9-5 (.643) when the opposing team rushes more than 30 times since the 2021 season – tied for ninth-best among Power Five Teams.

since the 2021 season – tied for ninth-best among Power Five Teams. Jared Wayne (PIT) has 91.5 receiving yards per game this season – eighth-best of Qualified Power Five Skill Players.

UCLA’s defense has allowed 277.3 receiving yards per game this season – the third-worst among Power Five defenses.

UCLA Bruins Insights: