SG Betting Model Win Probability: Ball State vs. Georgia State

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The TaxAct Camellia Bowl kicks off as the lone Christmas Day college football Bowl game. The Ball State Cardinals (6-6) represent the MAC, while the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) hope to grab a bowl win for the Sun Belt.

It’s been a fall from grace for the 2020 MAC Champions. Ball State’s offense sputtered out of the gates and never truly found its groove, finishing with only 24.4 points per game after averaging 34.2 a season ago. Dropping nearly a full ten points per game is a sign of something gone wrong, and this typically isn’t a program that can afford to be operating at anything under full-go. Last year, Ball State won the Bowl game to cap a magical season, but that’s the only Bowl win in program history.

You can probably skip this one and add some time with the family. A time slot in the middle of Christmas Day between two teams with little fanfare is only for the most degenerate of gamblers, but we’re dedicated to finding winners 365 days of the year. This begs the question — is there an actionable angle on this Holiday showdown?

Georgia State is the side, but we don’t feel strong enough about it to recommend an official play on Christmas Day. The Panthers are 8-4 ATS on the season, while the Cardinals sit at only 4-8 ATS. There’s a significant mismatch when Georgia State has the ball, as their 8th ranked rushing attack should do damage against a weak Cardinals rush defense ranking 92nd nationally.

If playing this game, look toward Georgia State. We don’t see enough value to make this an official play. Still, they’re the better team on paper, and Ball State likely won’t be highly motivated after a disappointing follow-up campaign to its 2020 MAC Championship. Either way, Happy Holidays and good luck on your bets!