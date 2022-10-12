BETTING NCAAF
08:06 AM, October 12, 2022

Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Temple Owls (2-3) @ UCF Knights (4-1)

Date: Oct. 13 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
 Temple Owls  Open +23.5  -110  O 46.5  -115  +1280 
 Current +23.5  -110  46.5  -106  +1160 
 UCF Knights  Open -23.5  -110  U 46.5  -105  -3500 
 Current -23.5  -110  46.5  -114  -2800 

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Temple is 5-6-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.3 points per game which has been on average 3 points under the line for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, UCF is 5-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.4 points per game which has been on average 11.1 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Temple and UCF average 52.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.3 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Temple is 3-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -24.7 points per game which has been on average 12 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, UCF is 8-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 16.6 points per game which has been on average 0.8 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Temple and UCF average 20.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.3 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the Visitor Spread.